CLOSE
According to USA Today, the final four contestants consisted of Yeti, Black Swan, Chameleon, and Piglet, who performed songs by Kool & the Gang, Dan + Shay, Cam’ron, and Lewis Capaldi, respectively. Ultimately, Yeti was eliminated from The Masked Singer, and the person masquerading as the ice monster was surprisingly B2K alum Omarion.
#JCole: J. Cole Delivers 'The Off-Season' LP, Twitter Says Moe Dee Never Lost It
20 photos Launch gallery
#JCole: J. Cole Delivers 'The Off-Season' LP, Twitter Says Moe Dee Never Lost It
1.1 of 20
2.2 of 20
3.3 of 20
4.4 of 20
5.5 of 20
6.6 of 20
7.7 of 20
8.8 of 20
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.11 of 20
12.12 of 20
13.13 of 20
14.14 of 20
15.15 of 20
16.16 of 20
17.17 of 20
18.18 of 20
19.19 of 20
20.20 of 20
Omarion Revealed On “The Masked Singer” was originally published on wiznation.com