Fetty Wap “Homies,” SMILEZ ft. Snoop Dogg “HAPPY” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.21

Many moons ago it seemed like Fetty Wap was superstar bound when he was rocking the charts when he dropped his crossover smash, “Trap Queen.” Unfortunately that potential was never realized and he’s since been trying to get back to that number one spot he occupied back in 2014.

Continuing his quest to recapture that magic of the Summer ’14, Fetty Wap comes through with some new work in “Homies” where he gets his rap on at a house party where his peoples enjoy some earth smoke, hookahs and female company. Looks like a good time.

Elsewhere SMILEZ calls on Snoop Dogg to join him for his clip to “HAPPY” where the blonde hair artist politics in his backyard with many pistol packin’ peoples. Don’t let feds see this joint.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sauce Walk featuring Voochie P & Sauce Gohan, Hotboii featuring Future, and more.

FETTY WAP – “HOMIES”

SMILEZ FT. SNOOP DOGG – “HAPPY”

SAUCE WALKA FT. VOOCHIE P & SAUCE GOHAN – “IGNANT”

HOTBOII & FUTURE – “NOBODY SPECIAL”

RMR FT. TYLA YAWEH – “VIBES”

KLASS MURDA & RAH SWISH – “SHAKE THE TOWN”

