According to NBC4i, Beloved donut brand Krispy Kreme has announced a new shop is coming to Hilliard.
The shop is slated to open on June 8 at 1781 Hilliard Rome Rd., and will employ about 65 people. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
To celebrate, the company is randomly awarding 10 dozen customers at the Hilliard location with a Celebration Ticket worth a dozen free Original Glazed® doughnuts every month for a year.
For the full NBC4 story click here
RELATED STORY: Krispy Kreme Giving Out Free Doughnuts All Year if You Get The COVID Vaccine
Krispy Kreme Opening New Location Early June was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com