The 614
HomeThe 614

Krispy Kreme Opening New Location Early June

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Krispy Kreme Donuts To File For Public Listing

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

According to NBC4i, Beloved donut brand Krispy Kreme has announced a new shop is coming to Hilliard.

The shop is slated to open on June 8 at 1781 Hilliard Rome Rd., and will employ about 65 people. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To celebrate, the company is randomly awarding 10 dozen customers at the Hilliard location with a Celebration Ticket worth a dozen free Original Glazed® doughnuts every month for a year.

For the full NBC4 story click here

RELATED STORY: Krispy Kreme Giving Out Free Doughnuts All Year if You Get The COVID Vaccine

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Krispy Kreme Opening New Location Early June  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close