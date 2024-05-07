Flo Milli Talks ‘Fine H* Stay’, Going on Tour with Gunna, Growing up In Church, Women in Rap + More!

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lemonade stand gather round, a rapper pulled up on Leah Henry! Flo Milli stopped by to get a good glass of Lemonade. We talked to the Alabama native as she was preparing to take the stage in Columbus for the Bittersweet tour with Gunna. We got into her latest project “Fine Ho Stay” and the growth she’s had as an artist and as a person since she first hit our speakers. Fun fact Flo Milli credits her performance chops to her time singing and performing in church, she talks about how that shaped her as an artist. With that being said, what did her parents think the first time she heard her X-rated lyrics? You’ll have to watch the full interview to Find out!