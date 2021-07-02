Radio One Exclusives
DJ QuickSilva catches up with CeeLo Green. They talk about his new single “Baby Don’t You Go-Go” with Rare Essence, his hit song “Crazy” being in The Guinness Book of Records, reinventing himself over the last 25 years since Goodie Mob plus more!

Check out the full interview below:

 

Checkout the song “Baby Don’t You Go-Go” below:

CeeLo Green Talks New Single “Baby Don’t You Go-Go” With Rare Essence + More!  was originally published on kysdc.com

