OHIO: George Floyd Mural in Toledo Damaged

An Ohio mural honoring the late George Floyd is now in ruins. The question is what exactly caused the damage in the first place.

According to WTVG 13 ABC Action News, onlookers have said that “a lightning strike took down a brick wall” the now-gone Floyd mural in Toledo on July 13.

The tribute to Floyd was made after he was killed by now-former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

According to the Toledo Police Department, witnesses said a lightning strike caused the wall to collapse.

That particular strike was reported to have occurred in the area of the mural “around 4:30 p.m Tuesday.”

However, that doesn’t mean the mural was damaged by lightning and that can depend on who you ask.

It may have been something else that caused ruin to the mural:

WTVG said Hugh Koogan, a city building inspector, told the Toledo Blade that the wall collapse was a result of natural deterioration after he noticed the wall had started to buckle. “It was just age. It just came away,” the inspector told the Blade.

The mural had been around in the Toledo area for about a year.

There are plans now “for a new mural or help the communion and artist find a new location for it.”

