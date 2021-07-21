Kanye West Dropping 10th Studio Album, DONDA, Friday

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The wait is finally over as fans can expect the release of Kanye West 10th studio album Donda, to drop this fry July 23rd. During Game 6th of the NBA Finals a commercial by Apple showed Sha’Carri Richardson doing her thing to one of Kanyes new track.

According to the jasmine brand.com this is all coming after Kanyes 2019 album Jesus Is King.

The new single No Child Left Behind can be heard above. What do you think the album will hit for?

DONDA will make a global premiere on Thursday at a sold-out listening event at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, you’ll be able to lifestream this event with Apple.