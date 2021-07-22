LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

With COVID-19 cases tripling and deaths from the disease on a rapid rise, there’s a common factor in virtually every new case: they’re not vaccinated!

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew decided to dive into the topic by voicing their personal opinions, sharing the facts and taking calls from those with real-life experience of battling coronavirus.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Whether you’re a conspiracy theorist, not convinced we’ve been going through a deadly pandemic for the past year-and-a-half or just simply being stubborn, choosing to stay unvaccinated can put your health or life overall in serious risk.

To put things in a bit more perspective, take a look at Dr. Brytney Cobia’s viral Facebook post that she says helped convince people to get vaccinated:

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

For those who called into the show, the growing number of unvaccinated people proved to be a hot topic to discuss. “I feel like that it’s due to the conspiracy theories and the misinformation,” said one healthcare worker who’s been working the entire pandemic, further adding, “People need to get vaccinated. It is important for people to get vaccinated, it is important for our kids — it is important to our whole world that we continue to get vaccinated because, as we all know, viruses can continue to mutate. Some protection is better than none.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Join the conversation by watching the video below, and sound off with your own thoughts on this global issue:

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

How Does The Growing Number Of Unvaccinated People Dying From COVID Make You Feel? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Power 107.5: