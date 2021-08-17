McDonalds Adding Doughnuts to All Day Menu

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

McDonald’s is bolstering its bakery offerings with bite-sized doughnuts.

On Tuesday, McDonald’s revealed plans to debut Glazed Pull Apart Donuts on the McCafe Bakery menu, marking the first new addition to the McCafe Bakery line since its debut in 2020. The limited-time treat will be added to the menu on Sept. 1 at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

The doughnuts, available all day, are described as a twist on the traditional doughnut, each consisting of seven tear-apart segments designed to make it “shareable” if the customer so chooses.

McDonald’s originally launched its McCafe Bakery line in Oct. 2020.

“We were not as focused as we were rolling out other things like [fresh beef Quarter Pounders],” he said in a statement obtained by Restaurant Business Online. “The other dayparts for us took on more time and energy and investment.”

By introducing Pull Apart Donuts to the McCafe Bakery menu, McDonald’s may also be hoping to replicate the success of an earlier breakfast item.

