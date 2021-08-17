McDonalds Adding Doughnuts to All Day Menu

Yes I love me some good eating especially from Mickey D’s so accordiong to nbc4i.com
McDonald’s is bolstering its bakery offerings with bite-sized doughnuts.
On Tuesday, McDonald’s revealed plans to debut Glazed Pull Apart Donuts on the McCafe Bakery menu, marking the first new addition to the McCafe Bakery line since its debut in 2020. The limited-time treat will be added to the menu on Sept. 1 at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.
The doughnuts, available all day, are described as a twist on the traditional doughnut, each consisting of seven tear-apart segments designed to make it “shareable” if the customer so chooses.
McDonald’s originally launched its McCafe Bakery line in Oct. 2020.
By introducing Pull Apart Donuts to the McCafe Bakery menu, McDonald’s may also be hoping to replicate the success of an earlier breakfast item.
Will you be trying the new doughnuts?