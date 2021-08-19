YK Osiris to Avoid Prosecution in Alleged Assault Case

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This is good news for the young singer YK Osiris who was facing prosecution has something in common with Trippie Redd — the singer will also avoid prosecution for an alleged assault case in Atlanta.

TMZ is stating that the Fulton County D.A.’s Office says even though Atlanta PD had probable cause to arrest Osiris in November 2019 they will not be prosecuting him.

Apparently their decision for not moving forward has something to do with a similar case that Tripe Redd was facing, and his charges were dropped.

The “Worth It” singer allergy beat up his girlfriend back in September 2019 at his birthday party, he was later arrested for an aggravated strangulation charge. The GF told police he choked her and bit her face….

The fight was over something simple like the GF going through YK Osiris phone and seeing a girl in a towel.

SMH, what do you think happened in this case?