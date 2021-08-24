The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Quavo + Saweetie Reportedly Spotted Together

Cardi B and Offset Coupled Up at Oak Atlanta

Quavo + Saweetie Reportedly Spotted Together

 

Looks like Quavo and Saweetie are back on good terms again just five months after their public break up. Reports say the two have been hanging out in New York reconnecting with each other according to a music insider:  “Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he’s been asking to see her. Apparently she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they’re both there at the same time.”

 

 

According to the source, the two have both been working and secretly spending time together but are not officially back together exclusively. Hmmm, maybe Quavo had one too many Saweetie meals and wants that old thang back!?

Take Back: Quavo Takes Back Bentley He Gifted Saweetie, Twitter Blames Future

[caption id="attachment_960728" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] The saga that is they very public break up of rappers Quavo and Saweetie is getting pettier by the hour. Reportedly, the Migos member has taken back the Bentley he gifted his now ex-girlfriend with for Christmas. https://twitter.com/instablog9ja/status/1373548524919488515 https://twitter.com/saje_bush/status/1341634433208754178 As you may have heard, Saweetie announced her and Quavo were finished via social media, kicking off the weekend of those who always look forward to sipping such unfortunate tea. “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom, read part of her sendoff on Twitter. https://twitter.com/QuavoStuntin/status/1373027055537856516 Quavo responded (“You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”), but Saweetie got the best of him when she retorted with a simple “Take Care,” which naturally sparked a Drake-incorporating meme. https://twitter.com/idimeswaee_/status/1373095633582718978 We get the feeling this only inspired Quavo to act like the repo man when it comes to the aforementioned Bentley. Nah, who are we kidding? That bad boy costs six figures. The reactions have divided Twitter like a new Nicki Minaj single. There are those who think Quavo is being immature, and that you’re not supposed to take back gifts. Then there are those all for Quavo taking back what’s his if the relationship is truly a wrap. https://twitter.com/Drwhales_/status/1373544636099231747 As for us, we’re just here to document all the jokes and slander for archival. But if you want to get technical, you can’t take back what isn’t yours. So if the Bentley is indeed in his possession, that means it was in his name. Just saying. Of course, the Internet just had to drag Future, the King of Toxicity, into this. https://twitter.com/oluwaseun3402/status/1373554512896667658 Peep more of the petty below.

 

Tory Lanez Bail Bumped to $250K

 

Tory Lanez has had his bail increased for violating a protective order granted to Megan Thee Stallion after he appeared during Da Baby’s RollingLoud Performance in Miami last month. Prosecutors filed the motion earlier this month claiming Lanez was allegedly within 100 yards of Megan and asked for either an increase in his bail or revoked altogether.

 

Although, according to TMZ, a source says Lanez was never physically close to the ‘Thot Sh*t’ rap star, the judge made it clear that it was indeed a violation and bumped the bail up from 190K to $250K.

 

Lanez is not prohibited from attending any events where Megan will be present and the judge has made it very clear that this is his last warning as any other violation will result in the ‘Say It’ singer to be remanded into custody.

 

Trill OG Bun B Defends Megan Thee Stallion, Says “F*ck Tory Lanez,” Twitter Salutes Him

[caption id="attachment_901326" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz[/caption] Since that fateful night that Megan Thee Stallion was shot in both feet by Tory Lanez, it’s been crickets when it comes to hearing from Black men in the Hip-Hop community. Fellow Houston native, Bun B stepped up for the hot girl and didn’t bite his tongue. Bun B kept it all the way real and said “f*ck Tory Lanez” and called his behavior in the situation “ho a** sh*t” while defending Megan Thee Stallion. In a video clip shared on Instagram this past Sunday (Aug.23), Bun B spoke on the situation and went in on Lanez: “I tried to be impartial and cool about this and not get in…man, f*ck that, man. F*ck Tory Lanez, OK? I don’t care if this go viral or none of that sh*t. I’m from Houston, and if somebody would’ve done something to Megan in this city, we would’ve rode. Megan in L.A. by herself. It’s just her and T Farris. She ain’t got her mama no more, her mama is gone. Her daddy is gone. Her grandmother is gone. All the people that loved her and cared about her unconditionally that looked out for her and would’ve protected her ain’t there. So, as an OG in Houston, I’m standing up. Tory Lanez did some ho ass sh*t, period.” The “Get Throwed” rapper also said Lanez should seek help for whatever issues he may have. “He had no reason to shoot this girl. She wanna get out the car, get out the car. You get into it with your gal, she mad, ‘Let me out.’ Pull the f*ck over because whatever you got to deal with that, it’s gonna be better than if you don’t do that, and you try to restrain a woman and sh*t gets physical.’ Cause if she’s ready to get out the car and you don’t let her get out the car, she gon’ get physical with you and she got a right to. Let her out the goddamn car.” As far as the real reason, Black men in the Hip-Hop industry have been quiet is because of the simple fact that Megan is a Black woman. “Nobody’s talking about it because it’s a Black woman. Y’all can say what y’all want, that’s just what it is…You let one of these actors or somebody that f*ck with one of these White women in Hollywood…put your hands on Alyssa Milano and see what happens. Put you hands on Lady Gaga and see how quick they lock yo ass up. We love Megan here, we brag about Megan, everybody wanna talk about that. Nobody saying nothing when she gets shot. We got memes, we got jokes, we got all that sh*t. Man, f*ck that. That’s supposed to be on the 5:30 national news. Constantly. I’m in Houston, they ain’t…I don’t think they ever talked about it on local news here.” Where’s the lie? While the majority of the Hip-Hop community has been mum on the shooting, there have been others to speak on Megan being shot. T.I., Chance The Rapper, Juice from The Flatbush Zombies, Issa Gold of The Underachievers, and Lil Reese have all came to her defense. But that’s definitely not enough. You can peep Bun B’s clip plus reactions to him defending Megan in the gallery below. https://twitter.com/SeptemberJoy24/status/1297880617120681992?s=20 — Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Quavo + Saweetie Reportedly Spotted Together  was originally published on kysdc.com

