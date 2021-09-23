Diva’s Daily Dirt: Teyana Taylor Announces Her ‘The Last Rose Petal’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Teyana Taylor Announces Her ‘The Last Rose Petal’

Teyana Taylor just announced a farewell tour for her fans! The singer, dancer and reality star will kick things off in San Francisco on Nov. 7 and wrap on Nov. 30 in Atlanta. She’ll also stop in major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Toronto.

She expressed her excitement in the caption and wrote,

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard…. However for every goodbye God makes the next hello closer.”

She continued,

“Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell….”

Please believe her fans will be showing up and showing out just like she does on stage!

In the meantime, are you as obsessed as we are with her new show on E! #WeGotLoveTeyanaandIman

Netflix Announces Tiger King 2 On The Way

If you love True Crime, gear up for some hours of binge watching Netflix as they announce their forthcoming true crime slate, including season 2 of Tiger King!

With four new docuseries and films are set to arrive early 2022 it isn’t clear when and where exactly Tiger King 2 will pick up, but the teaser includes cameos from Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe and Joe Exotic, who is currently incarcerated for 17 years due to a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin.

Tiger King 2 will again be directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, who will also executive produce, as well as Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see how they finesse more drama out of this next season with Joe still behind bars.

In addition to Tiger King 2, Netflix is readying four other true crime series and documentaries, including The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, The Tinder Swindler, Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, and Bad Vegan.

Looks like Cuffing Season is just in time for binge watching season.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Teyana Taylor Announces Her ‘The Last Rose Petal’ was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5: