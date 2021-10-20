Kendra Jae Talks New Music + She Shares Her Experience Working With Beyoncé + Drake

If you’re not familiar with Kendra Jae, get ready because she’s definitely one to remember. Kendra Jae got her start in the industry as the youngest dancer on Beyoncé’s Formation Tour which skyrocketed her career to new heights she never imagined! After touring with ‘Queen Bey’ she was blessed with the opportunity to tour with Drake! She sat down with Quick and shared what it’s like being our tour with such legendary icons.
She says her dream job is to go on tour and dance with Rihanna, but meanwhile; she’s focusing on her solo career!
This won’t be that last you hear from Kendra Jae so be on the lookout for new music on the way!
Check out this banger from Saweetie featuring Kendra Jae ‘Seesaw’!
Peep the full interview below:
Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves
God is Good 😌 pic.twitter.com/Ud0PSVX2eH— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 26, 2021
Mannnnn Jordyn Woods video lawd 😫🥴 pic.twitter.com/f8r9TVidNs— It's H🥃⚜ (@Stang5_0Gang) January 26, 2021
Tristan when he finds out that Jordyn Woods made a Buss it video pic.twitter.com/zCDC51WHAj— BreadGod (@Bread_God_) January 26, 2021
I still think about how the Kardashians tried to cancel Jordyn Woods and it back fired pic.twitter.com/6wTWBZ0wQz— Didi 🌻 (@_didilulu) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods booty got a 40 inch vertical dawg that mf was jumpin— 🐅 Tiger Goods 🐅 (@tigergoodsmusic) January 26, 2021
All niggas at Jordyn Woods bussit challenge😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MJewieVIcf— DJ (@freak_cheerios) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods downstairs neighbors when she did the buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/H9Y0RKCuRq— Dwayne (@DwayneWayne25) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods' ass really bounced up past her neck and gave the top of her head a high five on that buss it challenge video. Omg!!! pic.twitter.com/Hd0qE3hMH2— Kenny M (@kennaymart) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods finally did the bussit challenge. What a mighty God we serve pic.twitter.com/ioWWsXnXi0— Balloon Knot Bomber ➐ (@Almighty___Alex) January 26, 2021
my girl mad at me for watching the jordyn woods buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/d85QCbKbN1— certified naija boy🇳🇬 (@subi_lawal14) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods just did the buss it challenge.— 🍯📸 (@_honeyxgld) January 26, 2021
That thang is thangin, thangingly
tristan texting jordyn woods after seeing her buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/k80nQR2A8o— 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓢𝓹𝓪𝓶 💰 (@CelebrityFasho4) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods just resurrected the Buss It Challenge after Chloe Bailey killed it and I am pleased! pic.twitter.com/f6cys3NPuf— Fuck Daniel Cameron (@ilaugh_last2) January 26, 2021
