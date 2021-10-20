Radio One Exclusives
Kendra Jae Talks New Music + She Shares Her Experience Working With Beyoncé + Drake

Kendra Jae

If you’re not familiar with Kendra Jae, get ready because she’s definitely one to remember. Kendra Jae got her start in the industry as the youngest dancer on Beyoncé’s Formation Tour which skyrocketed her career to new heights she never imagined!  After touring with ‘Queen Bey’ she was blessed with the opportunity to tour with Drake! She sat down with Quick and shared what it’s like being our tour with such legendary icons.

 

She says her dream job is to go on tour and dance with Rihanna, but meanwhile; she’s focusing on her solo career!

 

This won’t be that last you hear from Kendra Jae so be on the lookout for new music on the way!

 

 

Check out this banger from Saweetie featuring Kendra Jae ‘Seesaw’!

 

 

Peep the full interview below:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INTERVIEWS FROM THE QUICKSILVA SHOW WITH DOMINIQUE DA DIVA

 

Kendra Jae Talks New Music + She Shares Her Experience Working With Beyoncé + Drake  was originally published on kysdc.com

