Lori Harvey Shines In A Lime Green Gown At The Amfar Gala

Fresh off her SKN by LH launch, Lori Harvey stepped out on Thursday night at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles and stole the show in her gorgeous lime green gown.

The 24-year-old social media influencer arrived at the event that benefits continued lifesaving AIDS research rocking a stunning lime green Roberto Cavalli gown that featured a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. She accessorized the look with matching lime green sandals by Aquazzura, soft glam makeup on her face, and loose curls in her hair. She also rocked a classic French tip pedi on her toes to top off the entire look.

Check out the stunning look below!

Lori also took to Instagram to share a quick Reel of herself getting Hollywood glam ready for the big event. She started off by prepping her skin using her SKN by LH products, then hopped over to glam where she got her hair and makeup laid to perfection, and finally she showed us the big reveal as she walked out of her glam room and into the car that took her to the event.

Check it out below.

“Start to finish ,” Lori’s boyfriend and actor Michael B. Jordan commented on the Reel leaving his stamp of approval on the beauty’s look. Other followers left various emojis including heart eye and fire emojis to share their stamps of approval.

We’re loving this look on Lori!

