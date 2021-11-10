City Schools in Central Ohio Offered Free College Tuition

This is huge news, if only every district in Ohio would offer this type of reward to their High School Graduates!!
The City of Columbus and Columbus City Schools have announced a partnership with Columbus State Community College to offer tuition-free education for graduating students.
During a news conference, Wednesday, Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin announced phase one of the Columbus Promise program.
“If we want Columbus to be the best place in America to learn, earn, and find your career, then we as a community need to make bold investments in education,” said Hardin. “Our city has too many folks working hard, not earning enough while simultaneously good-paying jobs sit unfilled. The Columbus Promise is a strategy to get our young people the skills and credentials they need to be prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”