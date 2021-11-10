City Schools in Central Ohio Offered Free College Tuition

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This is huge news, if only every district in Ohio would offer this type of reward to their High School Graduates!!

The City of Columbus and Columbus City Schools have announced a partnership with Columbus State Community College to offer tuition-free education for graduating students.

During a news conference, Wednesday, Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin announced phase one of the Columbus Promise program.

“If we want Columbus to be the best place in America to learn, earn, and find your career, then we as a community need to make bold investments in education,” said Hardin. “Our city has too many folks working hard, not earning enough while simultaneously good-paying jobs sit unfilled. The Columbus Promise is a strategy to get our young people the skills and credentials they need to be prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

During phase one of the program, which is based on a national model used in other cities and states, students who graduate from CCS (classes of 2022, 2023, and 2024) can complete the free application for federal student aid and an application to Columbus State to attend the community college full-time or part-time for up to six semesters to complete a two-year degree or shorter certificate program.

