What to do in Cleveland this Weekend?

The weekend is approaching and people are ready to get the house and get busy. Numbers from the pandemic regarding that ONE virus have been up and down, but down more than up. I guess you can that the vaccinations for that and people still wearing their face mask inside closed places.

Well this weekend is going to be goo weather in Cleveland, OH although there may be some snow flurries in the forecast.

Heres what you can get into:

Dave Chappelle Show Hilarities Cavaliers vs Pistons Walkabout Tremont Oceanne Grand Opening

Are just a few things, you can find more things to do right HERE, courtesy of Cleve Scene.

What are you getting into this weekend?