The Dope Dixon
HomeThe Dope Dixon

Slang Words, Do you know the meaning of them?

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

This was an interesting article that I came across, how thousands of Americans use slang terms but don’t even know what they mean. But you really can’t blame people that a new word is created almost every day, then it is turned into a different way of pronunciation because of an accent or so on.

With the different way of saying a word the meaning of it changes as well, for EXAMPLE:

Salty, the taste of something with too much salt, but the Slang version of Salty is exceptionally, bitter, or upset. 

Check out more Slang Words HERE, courtesy of USA Today

What are some slang words that you use? Are you a Slang slinger?

These Celebrities Dressed Up As Other Celebrities For Halloween 2021 And They Nailed It
9 photos

 

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close