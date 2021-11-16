22 Millions Kids Missed their Measles Vaccine!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

With the world being concerned about covid a lot of parents weren’t able to get their children the other vaccinations, like a vaccine for the measles. For one hospitals were only taking serious cases and trying to keep the number of people at the hospital down to slow the spread of covid.

Now the CDC has caught a nice number of babies who haven’t received their measles vaccine. There is a possible global threats that may spread around of the measles since 22 millions babies missed their shot.

“Measles cases might have been underreported in 2020 because of reductions in health care-seeking behavior from patients, health facility availability and reporting, or overall pandemic-related health system disruptions,” the CDC said.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that reached a 23-year high in 2019 when it killed over 200,000 people globally.

From 2017 to 2019, there was a global resurgence of the disease that decreased in 2020, but the CDC and the World Health Organization believe outbreaks last year were underreported.

This was the lowest measles testing the decade!

Will this be a calm before the storm of a measles outbreak?

The CDC and WHO are encouraging countries to continue vaccinating against COVID-19, but not without routine immunizations.