Travis Scott Nike Shoe Release put on Pause

If you were expecting Travis Scott’s latest Nike collab to hit the shelves well you can put those dreams on pause. The release of the “Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack” has been postponed due to the Astroworld festival tragedy.

December 16th is the day the Baroque Brown kicks were suppose to go live but Nike has announced that is not the case.

“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” Nike said Monday.

This big decision cam immediately after the 10th concertgoer, a 9 year old has lost their life as a result of the stampede at Astroworld.

The Houston Rockets replaced Travis Scott night with a moment of silence for the victims, and even Fortnite took down he Travis Scott emote from he game.

No idea when they will drop, release sites had the shoes at a whooping $1,500.