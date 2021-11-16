Yella Beezy Accused of Rape

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A massage gone wrong and now, your favorite rapper accused of rape! According to TMZ Yella Beezy has been accused of raping a woman on their first date.

The arrest warrant says an unidentified woman claims she was raped by the Dallas rapper after he met her on social media and offered to take her out on a date. They were scheduled for a dinner and bowling, while they wait for their bowling time, Beezy invited the woman back to his apartment. He then asked for a massage from the woman, and when the woman finished the massage he proceeded to kiss her with force and thats when the alleged rape occurred.

Keep in mind this is all allegedly! He is innocent until proven guilty