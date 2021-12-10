Teen shot attempting robbery, Columbus police say

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Police say a teenager was shot while attempting to rob another person in south Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 4 p.m., Thursday, a shooting was reported in the 1700 block of S. 18th Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police talked to people involved and determined the teen had been trying to rob another person at gunpoint when a shootout ensued, leaving him injured.

