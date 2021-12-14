According to NBC4i, The two children who were gunned down in front of an apartment building one week ago may have been targeted in a triple homicide, Columbus police said Tuesday.
Det. Terry Kelley said the shooting that left Londynn Wall-Neal, 6, Demetrius Wall-Neal, 9, and Charles Wade, 22, dead was a planned attack.
RELATED STORY: CPD: ‘Monsters’ killed two ‘babies,’ ‘young man’ in southeast Columbus shooting
During an update Tuesday, Kelley said whoever fired the gunshots knew the two children were inside the car, saying it is unclear if the shooters intended for the children to die, but added it’s clear the shooters didn’t care.
Anyone with information on this case can share that with the CPD’s Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477, or Det. Kelley at (614) 778-9706.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Children may have been targets in triple homicide, Columbus police say
- Police arrest 15-year old who brought gun to Centennial High School
- A24 Doesn’t Miss: Explore The Multiverse In Upcoming Sci-Fi Adventure Film ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
- Report: Tory Lanez Allegedly Shouted ‘Dance B*tch’ At Megan Thee Stallion When He Shot Her
- Instagram Is Bringing Back A New Version Of Its Original Chronological Feed After Users Begged FOR YEARS
- TRIED IT: The Pottle Mix Helped Me Step My At-Home Nail Game Up
- Teyana Taylor Teams Up With Darling Hair Extensions For A Textured Hairline
- ‘Passing’ for White IRL: The Horrifying Things White People Tell This Black Woman
- Zendaya Coleman Makes Spiderwebs Look Alluring In This Custom Valentino Dress
- Cardi B To Drop New Album In 2022
Children may have been targets in triple homicide, Columbus police say was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com