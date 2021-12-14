Children may have been targets in triple homicide, Columbus police say

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, The two children who were gunned down in front of an apartment building one week ago may have been targeted in a triple homicide, Columbus police said Tuesday.

Det. Terry Kelley said the shooting that left Londynn Wall-Neal, 6, Demetrius Wall-Neal, 9, and Charles Wade, 22, dead was a planned attack.

During an update Tuesday, Kelley said whoever fired the gunshots knew the two children were inside the car, saying it is unclear if the shooters intended for the children to die, but added it’s clear the shooters didn’t care.

Anyone with information on this case can share that with the CPD’s Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477, or Det. Kelley at (614) 778-9706.

