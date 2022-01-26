Storm Reid Explains How Having Stylists On-Set Who Don’t Understand Black Hair ‘Feels Dehumanizing’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Storm Reid is joining the many Black women in Hollywood who have detailed their unfavorable experiences of dealing with hairstylists on the sets of movies or tv shows who don’t understand how to properly care for their hair, and in a recent interview with PEOPLE, the actress recalled the moment she realized how much diversity is lacking behind the scenes.

“It has been a struggle for me specifically on sets when it comes to the hair disparity and people not just knowing how to deal with Black hair,” the Euphoria actress told PEOPLE. “And, in a way, it feels dehumanizing…when it’s the time for your hair to look nice and there’s nobody on set to be able to help you achieve that.” She then added, “They really just don’t understand Black hair care. It’s disheartening and it’s heartbreaking.”

The 18-year-old actress then recalled how the first time she had her hair properly cared for on set was while she was filming Ava Duvernay’s A Wrinkle In Time when veteran hairstylist, Kim Kimble was brought on set. “I think that changed my life,” Storm explained. “It changed the way I saw that we can have these Black department heads really be there and take care of you.” She continued, “from that point on, unless I have braids and I know how to take care of them myself, I’ve requested on every set to have someone — whether they’re the department head or not — who understands my hair, that cares about Black hair care, that is actually listening to me.”

Now, the actress is taking her haircare into her own hands and embarking on a new partnership with Dark & Lovely, a partnership she calls a “full-circle moment” as it’s a company she used growing up and is “actually true and authentic to me.” The University of Southern California freshman’s partnership with the Black haircare brand will evolve launching its Building Beautiful Futures initiative collaboration with the NAACP Youth & College Division. This multi-year commitment will help bring educational and career equity to young Black female professionals. Storm’s involvement in the campaign will help provide college students or recent graduates with the mentorship and career coaching opportunities they need to excel.

“It’s super amazing because I strive to be a part of brands and projects that are purposeful and try to be a purposeful human and be of service,” she continued in PEOPLE. “And I think that’s exactly what Building Beautiful Futures is. It’s trying to bridge the disconnect with the opportunity gap… having the same opportunities to get to the same places.” Don’t miss… Storm Reid Becomes The Latest Ambassador For New Balance The Glow-Up Is Real! 10 Times Storm Reid Killed The Fashion Game

