The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Donda 2 Officially Dropping In February

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020

(Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Donda 2 Officially Dropping In February

 

Donda 2 is on the way sooner than we thought!

 

 

On IG Kanye dropped the tentative release date of February 22, 2022. . We say tentative because we all know the ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing Rapper’ can sometimes go against traditional industry standards.

 

Dropping DONDA 2 will make it the first time Ye has ever done a direct sequel to a previous studio album.

 

 

 

If you were wondering why we’ve seen Ye spotted with Future more than usual lately it’s probably because Hendrix is dubbed Executive Producer on the project. Maybe this is Kanye’s chance to crown himself King again over Drizzy Drake.

Artist Formerly Known As Kanye West Working On ‘DONDA 2’, Twitter Does What It Does

7 photos Launch gallery

Artist Formerly Known As Kanye West Working On ‘DONDA 2’, Twitter Does What It Does

Continue reading Artist Formerly Known As Kanye West Working On ‘DONDA 2’, Twitter Does What It Does

Artist Formerly Known As Kanye West Working On ‘DONDA 2’, Twitter Does What It Does

[caption id="attachment_1095329" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] Kanye West aka Ye spent a gang of money to promote his last album, DONDA, with a numerous album listening events, pushed back release dates and a feature-heavy guestlist. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that he is working on its sequel, DONDA 2.   Complex first reported that music exec Steven Victor revealed that the artist formerly known as Yeezy was working on the project. “Ye has started working on his new masterpiece DONDA 2,” Steven Victor told Complex. But worth noting, many people have already pointed out that Ye has a suspect track record when it comes to proper sequels (remember Cruel Winter, the sequel to Cruel Summer?—never happened). https://twitter.com/excitebikee/status/1478126593927266307 Will it drop? Will it make the original’s recording budget look like a pittance? Will he get Donald Trump to drop a verse? Will Big Sean make an appearance or lend him some verses? Only time and Ye’s social media feed will tell. Peep more reactions in the gallery. https://twitter.com/raptvcom/status/1478122693467721734

 

NBA Youngboy mugshot

Baton Rouge PD

NBA YoungBoy’s Texas Home Invaded By SWAT

 

We’re not exactly sure what’s happening down at NBA Younboy’s moms’ house in Texas but the SWAT team was involved. Reports say yesterday (Jan 26) there was an intense search that led to three of his associates being arrested and the seizure of several firearms.

 

The home, said to be occupied by the rapper’s mother, Sheronda Gaulden, is located in Cypress, Texas. It is unclear if she was home at the time SWAT arrived but Youngboy’s three associates–Roymellow Williams, Daryl Brown and Carleon Gallien were booked on charges such as aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Reports say the arrest are allegedly linked to a shooting that occurred back in November. The victim survived and has since been released from hospital treatment. Numerous weapons including AR-15s, pistols, and long guns were reportedly seized as well.

 

Youngboy is currently out on bond and is currently living in Utah as he awaits trial.

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Donda 2 Officially Dropping In February  was originally published on kysdc.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close