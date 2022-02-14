Columbus Police Reveal New Tip Website To Help Solve Cases!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Last week, the Columbus Division of Police launched a new website with the hopes of receiving tips that will help conclude unsolved murders in central Ohio.

Robert Strausbaugh is the Major Crimes Bureau Commander and is responsible for handling all Columbus homicide investigations. The new website was his idea after he realized that CPD had no public list where people could see unsolved homicides.

“(This is) something that we had many, many years ago, and it kind of fell off by the wayside,” Strausbaugh said. “And, so, I wanted to make sure I brought it back.”

On the website currently, you can see a list of cold homicide cases dating back to January 2019. The homicide department plans to continue to update the site and will add murders from previous years. Each list includes cases by the month that details victim information and CPD’s synopsis of the incident. Some will also have victim photographs submitted by family members.

“My goal is this sparks interest in the community by looking at pictures like these and saying, ‘You know what, I need to step up, I need to tell a detective what I know about these murders,’” Strausbaugh said.

If you have any information that can help police solve a case, you are directed to click here for CPD’s cold case unit archive.

SOURCE: NBC4i

