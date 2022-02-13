Superbowl LVI Style: Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Mickey Guyton

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Superbowl LVI may go down in history as one of the best games and the most epic for performances. Black star power was in full force with major celebrities like Mary Mary, Jhene Aiko, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Mickey Guyton and more all taking the stage. And not only did they put on great performances but many made major fashion statements while giving the performance of a lifetime.

Country superstar Mickey Guyton sang the national anthem wearing American designer Sergio Hudson. You may not know Hudson by name but we are sure you’ve seen his fashions on Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, J.Lo, and now Mickey Guyton. Guyton wore a stunning cobalt blue gown with exaggerated shoulders and a belt pinching her waist.

Queen of hip hop soul Mary J. Blige took the stage during halftime and sang two of her hits wearing a custom look from Peter Dundas. The white two piece look had irreverent sequin that was in the pattern of leopard print. And of course Mary had on her signature thigh high boots to complete the look. Dundas is not stranger to dressing the top stars and has been known to dress the likes of Beyonce, Ciara, Reese Witherspoon, Rita Ora and more.

Compton native Kendrick Lamar also took the stage at half-time performing in a militant look designed by the late great Virgil Abloh. The look is part of Abloh’s final collection for Louis Vuitton FW22 that was released just after his death in 2021. Along with the suit Kendrick wore accessories from Tiffany and Co.

