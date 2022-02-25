LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The ramp from I-70 eastbound to State Route 315 northbound will be permanently closing soon for the next phase of improvements at interstates 70/71.

“This change is necessary to widen and realign the ramp from I-71 north to I-70 east. This move will significantly improve traffic flow,” a release from the Ohio Department of Transportation announced.

Detours for drivers who use the ramp include:

I-70 eastbound to I-71 northbound to I-670 westbound to SR 315 northbound

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/i-70e-ramp-to-s-r-315n-to-close-permanently/

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

I-70E ramp to S.R. 315N closing permanently was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5: