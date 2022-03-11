Is A New Wu Tang Album On The Way? RZA & DJ Scratch Talk New Music + More With DJ QuickSilva

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

DJ Quicksilva catches up with two legends, nah two icons, RZA and DJ Scratch. The duo recently released their new project “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater” and Quick gets the details on how this all came together, OGs vs Old Heads, and so much more! Plus the question on everyone’s mind is answered; is there a new Wu Tang album in the works? Watch the full interview to find out…

