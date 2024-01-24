Former Buckeye CJ Stroud Makes ‘Platinum’ Donation To OSU

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

At just 22 years old, former Buckeye, C.J. Stroud is certainly making a name for himself in the NFL! He was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and led his team, the Houston Texans nearly to the NFL playoffs this season. Stroud has had one of the most successful seasons as a rookie quarterback passing for over 4,000 yards with 23 touchdowns, leading the Texans to a 10-7 regular season record.

C.J.’s greatness does not just stop on the field. He recently became a major donor to his former college, The Ohio State University! He has now become the first former student-athlete partner to become a “Platinum” donor to the NIL collective, “THE Foundation.”

Launched in 2022, “THE Foundation” was co-founded by former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones and real estate developer Brian Schottenstein. “THE Foundation” was created to help Ohio State Athletes benefit on NIL while simultaneously promoting charitable organizations.

To become a Platinum Donor, C.J. donated at minimum $50,000.

Big shoutout to C.J. Stroud! We look forward to following his continued success and contributions on and off the field.

Source: The Columbus Dispatch, The Foundation