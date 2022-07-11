CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a 23-year-old man was shot overnight Monday outside a diner in the Short North Arts District just north of downtown Columbus, according to Columbus police.
Officers went to the 1100 block of North High Street just after 2:30 a.m. where the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg outside of Skully’s Music-Diner, per police.
Police say the man was standing in a food cart line when he was shot.
The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Man, 23, injured in Short North shooting was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com