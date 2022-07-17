Power 107.5 CLOSE

Doja Cat is the latest celebrity to do the big chop, and of course, she’s done it in a very Doja Cat way!

Taking to the platform, the multi-hyphenated entertained debuted her brand new ‘do, this time trading in her longer locs for a short, spikey hair cut that was dyed white and pink. The beauty shared the look on her social media page and donned a pink mesh sweater with a neon pink and orange bikini set underneath.

She shored off the look in a series of photos on Instagram, serving face and showing off the funky cut from all angles.

“ ” she captioned the look for her 24 million Instagram followers. Check it out below!

Many of Doja’s fans were loving this new hairstyle and commented on the photo set with a variety of emojis and comments to show their stamps of approval. “Love you queen,” wrote one follower, while another commented with “something about short hair on u ”

We’re loving this new ‘do!!

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Doja Cat Turned Heads With Her Futuristic Style

Doja Cat Posed For The ‘Gram In A Vintage Versace Dress

Doja Cat Covers Rolling Stone’s January Issue In An Alexandre Vauthier Jeweled Look

Doja Cat Debuts Short Pixie Cut On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com