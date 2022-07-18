White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say

Power 107.5 CLOSE

In a twist, an unabashed supporter of former President Donald Trump was recently on the receiving end of a reportedly vicious beating instead of being the one handing it out.

A white woman in New York City claims that three Black women brutally attacked her earlier this month on a New York City bus after she said she had “love” for Trump, who is widely recognized for his decades of racist rhetoric and actions toward Black people, in particular.

Jill LeCroix told the New York Post she believes she was not only attacked because of her fondness for Trump but also primarily because of the color of her skin.

Initial reports indicated that at least one of the Black women said they “hate white people” after boarding the bus in the borough of Queens on July 9.

LeCroix said one of the women accused her, “You probably like Trump! Don’t you?”

LeCroix, who said she was the only white person on the bus, responded: “I love him.”

That’s when LeCroix said she first was hit by an object in an attack that left the 57-year-old grandmother bleeding from a “laceration” on her head.

LeCroix claimed one of the women “was saying she hates white people, the way they talk, hates white skin, the way their skin cracks.”

LeCroix added: “She said, ‘You’re going to get what you deserve! All white people are going to get what they deserve.’ It was crazy.”

The attack is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force. The women suspected of attacking LeCroix had not been apprehended as of Monday morning.

While the national narrative has been that violent crime is on the rise in New York City, the number of hate crimes in the Big Apple had actually decreased by 10% through May compared to the same period last year, according to statistics from local cable news outlet NY1 released last month.

The situation in Queens was an ideological 180 from the Capitol riots last year when rabid Trump fans violently stormed the U.S. Capitol in a political attack to undermine democracy that was also replete with racist white supremacy symbols and sentiment.

More white women voters supported Trump in his losing 2020 bid for re-election than they did four years earlier, according to Pew Research Center data.

“White women, a group sometimes categorized as swing voters and who broke nearly evenly in 2016 (47% for Trump to 45% for Clinton), favored him in 2020 (53% to 46%),” Pew reported.

The post White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring 'Love' For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say appeared first on NewsOne.

