Nike Unveils Latest Doernbecher Collaboration For 2023

It’s that time of the year that sneakerheads look forward to and no we’re not talking about the latest Air Jordan x Travis Scott drop that gets backdoored and botted for to the point of no return.

We’re referencing the annual Nike and Doernbecher collaboration in which Nike lets six patients from the Oregon Health and Sciences Doernbecher Children’s Hospital reimagine some of their most popular silhouettes on the market. Previous classics included the all-red Doernbecher Air Jordan 3, “Superman” Doernbecher Air Jordan 4, and Doernbecher Air Jordan 6. Yes, the Jordan remixes tend to stand out amongst the other silhouettes.

Nike has revealed this year’s DB lineup which include some colorful remixes such as the Air Jordan 1 Low which was crafted by Riddhi Mahajan, a Nike Foamposite remixed by Coley Miller, and Nike Air Max 90 reimagined by Emerson Harrell.

Needless to say, these joints are going to be a hot commodity in the sneaker community and it’s all for a good cause.

In addition to sharing their personal stories, Doernbecher Freestyle provides the young patient-designers an opportunity to give back to the hospital and experience the joy of helping inspire other kids facing similar circumstances and health challenges. Nike Design employee volunteers count the chance to donate their time and expertise to the cause as a career highlight.

Thus far the Nike Doernbecher collections have raised $31 million for the hospital.

The Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII collection will launch on SNKRS, the Nike App, Nike.com and select retailers early next year. Check out the sneakers set to drop in 2023 below and let us know which ones you have your eyes on in the comments section below.

