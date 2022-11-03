Diva’s Daily Dirt: Police Investigate Davido’s Sons Death, Tabitha Brown Nominated For Emmy’s & More

Nigerian Police Investigating Death of Singer Davido’s Three-Year-Old Son

Our condolences go out to singer Davido and his family after reports have confirmed that he lost his three year old son in a terrible drowning.

Accordion to Nigerian police that the Afrobeats star’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke,

drowned in the swimming pool for several hours on Monday (October 31) at his parent’s home in Lagos. This devastating loss comes just two weeks after celebrating his third birthday.

Davido, born David Adedeji Adeleke, shared the young child with his fiancée, chef/influencer Chioma Rowland. The couple dated for years before getting engaged in 2019.

Benjamin Hundeyin, a police spokesman, said law enforcement was contacted by the couple’s domestic staff on Halloween at 5 PM EST.

“We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death.”

“His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact they were with us last night.”