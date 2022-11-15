According to NBC4i, Jamaal Brown, an Ohio State University basketball standout in the late 1980s and early 1990s, has died. He was 52.
An Arlington, Texas native, Brown attended OSU from 1988-1992, appearing in 127 games, starting 126 of them. He averaged nine points a game and scored 1,139 points during his college career.
According to a news release from Ohio State, Brown died at his home in Texas over the weekend.
Brown, who was named a team captain during his senior year, led the Buckeyes to three NCAA Tournament appearances during his four seasons, including making the Sweet 16 in 1991 and a spot in the Elite Eight the following year.
Jamaal Brown, Ohio State basketball standout, dies was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com