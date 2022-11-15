Jamaal Brown, Ohio State basketball standout, dies

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Jamaal Brown, an Ohio State University basketball standout in the late 1980s and early 1990s, has died. He was 52.

An Arlington, Texas native, Brown attended OSU from 1988-1992, appearing in 127 games, starting 126 of them. He averaged nine points a game and scored 1,139 points during his college career.

According to a news release from Ohio State, Brown died at his home in Texas over the weekend.

Brown, who was named a team captain during his senior year, led the Buckeyes to three NCAA Tournament appearances during his four seasons, including making the Sweet 16 in 1991 and a spot in the Elite Eight the following year.

