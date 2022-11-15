According to NBC4i, Ohioans using Breezeline as its internet or cable provider are likely experiencing some issues Tuesday.
In a statement, Breezeline stated that customers in all of its Ohio systems are experiencing outages. The statement reads:
We are currently experiencing an outage of Internet, Phone, and Television services impacting customers all of our Ohio systems. Our technicians are working on the issue and we do apologize for the inconvenience. We know that our customers depend on Breezeline service and we are working to restore service as soon as possible.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Breezeline says services down in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com