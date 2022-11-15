Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Ohioans using Breezeline as its internet or cable provider are likely experiencing some issues Tuesday.

In a statement, Breezeline stated that customers in all of its Ohio systems are experiencing outages. The statement reads:

We are currently experiencing an outage of Internet, Phone, and Television services impacting customers all of our Ohio systems. Our technicians are working on the issue and we do apologize for the inconvenience. We know that our customers depend on Breezeline service and we are working to restore service as soon as possible.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Breezeline says services down in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com