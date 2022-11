Keke Palmer Stuns At The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 13th Annual Governors Awards

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Keke Palmer knows how to make an entrance! The singer, actor, and all-around entrepreneur stepped out for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 13th Annual Governors Awards, and she did it in style.

Palmer embodied holiday cheer in a wine red Robert Wun gown, De Beers jewelry, and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. The star was styled by the dynamic fashion duo, Wayman + Micah.

The KeyTV creator gave additional looks on her Instagram page that showed the power of her style team. Celebrity styles Miles Jeffries was responsible for the classic updo, and Mylah Morales created a perfect smokey eye, partnered with a soft glam look to offset her dress.

Palmer has been on the move lately. The entrepreneur just launched KeyTV, a network for BIOPIC creators, and she recently released a weekly podcast, “Baby, This is Keke Palmer.” She has a bunch of wins to celebrate, including her recent magazine cover with The Hollywood Reporter.

Judging by her strong ending of 2022, it’s safe to assume the actress has a lot up her sleeves for 2023. We stan! In the meantime, what do you think? Are you loving Keke Palmer’s red carpet look for the Governors Awards?

