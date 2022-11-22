What kind of car takes unleaded 87 or 88 gas?

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

So you have probably been like me, pulled up to the gas station and saw 87 or 88 octane gas and said to yourself can I put this in my car? But not knowing I paid for the more expensive gas and went about my business. But when I started seeing in the news that national gas chain Sheetz was offering heavily discounted gas (under $2.00 a gallon) over the summer, I had to find out if my car was good with it.

According to The U.S. Department of Energy, “Most gasoline vehicles are designed to run on 87 octane, but others are designed to use higher octane fuel.” It is also advised that you should check the car manual or with the manufacturer of your vehicle.

The U.S. Department of Energy breaks down the various grades of gas offered as, regular grade being unleaded 87 octane, midgrade being unleaded 88 to 90 octane, and premium being 91 to 94 octane.

As far as Sheetz the advised the same as the U.S. Department of Energy plus only using their 88-grade unleaded on cars made in 2001 or later, light-duty trucks, flex-fuel cars, and SUVs.

