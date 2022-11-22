Tia Mowry Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Instagram Reel

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

We can’t get enough of Tia Mowry ‘s fashionable Instagram Reels and earlier today, the beauty took to the platform to show off her killer style when she modeled another stylish look that we absolutely love!

Taking to the social media platform, the fashionable actress, wife and mother took shared a fun Reel of herself as she modeled a purple and black look that fit the beauty perfectly!

For her look, she donned a cute purple peplum top with fringes at the hem. She paired the look with a short, black leather mini skirt and matching black pumps. She accessorized the look with oversized hoop earrings and wore her hair in loose curls with a middle part to frame the sides of her face.

The Family Reunion star looked adorable as walked around and was all smiles as she modeled her look to the sounds of Saucy Santana “I’m bed, bath, and beyond done ” she captioned the energetic IG Reel.

Check it out below.

Go Tia! We’re always loving these fashionable Instagram Reels! What do you think about her latest look?

