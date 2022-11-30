Balenciaga Launches $25 Million Lawsuit Against Company Responsible For Designing Their Controversial Campaign

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Balenciaga is firing back against the production company that created their controversial child BDSM-themed campaign.

This week, the revered high fashion brand launched a whopping $25 million investigation against North Six, the company that designed their shocking ad campaign, according to TMZ.

Reps from the French fashion house said they had no creative control over the photo shoot. According to the outlet, North Six’s employees were responsible for the logistics behind the production, such as coordinating equipment, crew, and locations for the shoot. Balenciaga, who made headlines last month for severing ties with Kanye West, also claimed they had absolutely nothing to do with North Six’s set design concept for the ad.

As previously reported, the inappropriate campaign featured young toddlers posing in an office next to legal docs regarding a Supreme Court case dealing with child pornography. The children could be seen holding teddy bears that donned what many perceived to be BDSM gear. Balenciaga has been slammed with criticism since the campaign debuted.

Insiders close to North Six claimed their staff wasn’t present during the time of final staging for the shoot. According to sources, the agency hired a 3rd party designer named Nicholas Des Jardins to handle the campaign shoot. He’s also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, but it’s unclear if Balenciaga is holding him accountable for placing the egregious child porn documents on set.

The famous high fashion brand has worked with North Six in the past on projects, but it looks like their business relationship will be severed now due to the company’s pending lawsuit.

Kim Kardashian urges Balenciaga to take accountability

Social media has been buzzing about who should be held responsible for the questionable campaign. Some people believe Balenciaga is attempting to shift the blame to North Six to avoid tarnishing the brand’s name. Earlier this week, reality TV powerhouse Kim Kardashian, who has partnered with Balenciaga in the past, urged reps from the fashion house to take responsibility for the inappropriate campaign. “The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period,” the star tweeted Sunday. “I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

Read her full statement below.

