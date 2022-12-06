According to NBC4i, The Columbus Crew’s next head coach was officially announced Tuesday morning at Lower.com Field.
The Crew announced former CF Montreal boss Wilfried Nancy as the eighth full-time head coach in Black & Gold history. Tuesday morning, CF Montreal confirmed Nancy’s departure to Columbus and that three members of his staff will join him at the Crew: Assistant coach Kwame Ampadu, fitness coach Jules Gueguen, and video analyst Maxime Chalier. The two clubs came to a financial agreement due to Nancy’s Montreal contract not ending until after the 2023 season.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Crew announce Wilfried Nancy as new head coach was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com