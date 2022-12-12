Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting in 2024

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, After months of public debate, Columbus City Council voted Monday to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products within city limits.

In a unanimous decision, the council voted to put the ban in place beginning on Jan. 1, 2024.

“The prevalence of tobacco use in our community is a public health crisis,” said city council member Shayla Favor. She said that while the process hasn’t been easy, it has been fair.

The ban will allow an exemption for onsite consumption and the sale of hookah, Favor said. It will also not penalize individual users of flavored tobacco products.

