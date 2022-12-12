According to NBC4i, After months of public debate, Columbus City Council voted Monday to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products within city limits.
In a unanimous decision, the council voted to put the ban in place beginning on Jan. 1, 2024.
“The prevalence of tobacco use in our community is a public health crisis,” said city council member Shayla Favor. She said that while the process hasn’t been easy, it has been fair.
The ban will allow an exemption for onsite consumption and the sale of hookah, Favor said. It will also not penalize individual users of flavored tobacco products.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting in 2024 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com