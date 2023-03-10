Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick and More Added to Cincinnati Music Fest Line-up

The Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G has announced the return to the Queen City July 20th through July 22nd with a star-studded lineup!
The 2023 festival will kick off with a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center on Thursday, July 20th. Legends like Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, and Rakim will be hitting the stage Thursday night!
RELATED STORY: Cincinnati Music Festival Announces the 2023 Lineup
Friday and Saturday’s shows will happen at Paycor stadium with Al Green and Jill Scott headlining on July 21st and Snoop Dogg and Babyface headlining on the closing night July 22nd.
For more show details and the full festival line-up click here. Click here to get tickets from Ticketmaster or call the Cincinnati Music Festival office at 513-924-0900
