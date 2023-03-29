https://youtube.com/shorts/go8ALLxuBo0
Philadelphia is having a serious water crisis. The city of Philadelphia is recommending that their residents use bottled water for drinking and cooking after a chemical spill happened because of pipe rupture at a local chemical plant and spilled into the Delaware River. Philly, y’all are in our hearts. I Just hope they get this right because I don’t want y’all at some stores fighting over that water. I hope they get it together.
Join @Djmisses and watch Trending on The Timeline to keep you updated on the latest trending and entertainment news.
Watch More Trending on The Timeline:
Trending on the Timeline: Metro Boomin sold a portion of his catalog for almost $70 million
YOUNG M.A. Barbershop Video Raises Concerns – Trending on The Timeline
Trending on the Timeline: Philadelphia Water Crisis was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Here’s When The First Bojangles Opens in the Columbus Metro
-
Blac Chyna Spotted Out After Dissolving Facial Fillers
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion
-
Become a DJ for day with The Boss Babe Breeze of Power 107.5/106.3!
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene On SWARM
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says