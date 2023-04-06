Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Columbus police are in the middle of four separate homicide investigations that began Saturday.

In total – there were five homicide victims in a 48-hour period.

Columbus Police Cmd. Mark Denner said the department has two suspects in custody from this weekend’s incidents.

One is from an incident on South Champion Avenue and the other was from an incident on Belmore Drive, and both suspects have been charged with murder.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Columbus police investigating four homicides in 48 hours was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com