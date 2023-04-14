According to NBC4i, a former Southern Ohio mayor has been sentenced to over two years in prison after stealing over $700,000 from a Clermont County family business.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Ohio, 49-year-old Tina Coday-Townes of Sardinia will serve 28 months in prison for wire fraud and was ordered to pay restitution to a business she worked for in Clermont County.
In October 2022, Coday-Townes pleaded guilty to wire fraud after she admitted to writing herself business checks to pay off her personal credit cards between 2013 and 2019. She also said she made false entries into the accounting database, showing that checks were received by vendors.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio: Former Mayor Going to Prison for Steak Over 700K was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
