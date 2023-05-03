This week investigative journalist Cerise Castle (IG: @yourmajestcee) gives us a break down of the corrupt system of gangs in the Los Angeles Police Department.
Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.
~
Get your Smart Funny & Black merch here!
For more content, subscribe to our Youtube and Patreon!
Side Effects of Police Gangs (with Cerise Castle) | Small Doses Podcast EPISODE 270 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University
-
Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Hair, New Smile, And Her Growing Baby
-
Plane departing from Columbus airport lands safely after catching fire
-
Here’s Where to Get Gas for $1.85 in Columbus
-
Desiigner Charged With Indecent Exposure After Wild Airplane Incident
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]