Singer, songwriter, and minister Montell Jordan shares his Backstory from church singer to having one of the biggest songs in the country.

Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you stream podcasts.

Montell Jordan Joins Colby Colb On The Backstory Podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com