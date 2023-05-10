Dojo Cat exposes herself!

Doja Cat is no stranger to controversy on social media. She’s faced backlash a number of times. Including when she was a brand new artist just bursting on the scene for apparently taking part alt right video group chat. This time around Doja is taking some shots at her previous work. Even as fans have been wondering when or even if she would be releasing some new music anytime soon? The “Say So” singer tweeted out to her followers that her previous albums were a “Cash Grab” – see below.
Do you think she is capping? Or serious?
