Meg Thee Stallion is now a wax figure!

Published on May 23, 2023

Ruisrock Festival 2022

Source: Venla Shalin / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up for a Hot Girl Summer! The rapper is the latest celeb to unveil her own wax figures at Madame Tussauds in both Las Vegas and New York recently! The detail on each figure is so on point that many people, including celebrities can’t point out the real Meg!

“I feel like people always ask me when was the moment you knew you were famous? This is the moment!,” said Megan Thee Stallion in a news release. “There are two versions of me in the most famous wax museum on the planet. Like who am I?!? Them!”

 

